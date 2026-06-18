Ibrahima Konaté officially announced for Real Madrid, signs for the next four seasons

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Another new player confirmed for Real Madrid. The official announcement for Ibrahima Konaté has been made on Thursday. "Real Madrid C. F. and Ibrahima Konaté have reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030.". The 27-year-old centre-back announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of last season, and just like his former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, he joins Real Madrid as a free agent.

Konaté will also join several teammates from the French national team: Kylian Mbappé, Aurelien Tchouaméni, and Eduardo Camavinga. He joins an important position as a direct replacement for David Alaba.

There is competition in his position: Rudiger (in likely his final year at Madrid after signing a one-year deal), Dean Huijsen (who was left out of World Cup by Luis de la Fuente), Militao (who is prone to injuries) and Raúl Asencio (who is rumoured to be sold). That's why Mourinho is reportedly pushing the club to sign another centre-back this summer.