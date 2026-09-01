Ibrahim Mbaye leaves PSG and joins Aston Villa in the last day of the summer market

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Ibrahim Mbaye is leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the final day of the transfer market, as a deal has been announced with Aston Villa. Aston Villa paid €55 million (£47 million), +5 million euros in add-ons for the young player, and signs for five years, including the option for a sixth year.

The 18-year-old striker became the youngest player to start a Ligue 1 match, in a 2024 match against Le Havre at the age of 16 ​years, 6 months and 23 days.

He helped PSG win the last two Champions League and Ligue 1 titles, and recently became known from changing his allegiance from France to Senegal, including scoring against France at the recent World Cup.

Mbaye is not the only player leaving PSG this summer: Bradley Barcola was also announced on Monday to leave PSG and join Liverpool for €140 million (£123m), the most expensive player in this summer. Gonçalo Ramos also left for AC Milan for €75 million, and Lee Kang-in left for Atlético de Madrid for €40 million.