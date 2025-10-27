Ibai Llanos, streamer: "what happened in El Clásico is my fault"

HQ

Ibai Llanos, Spanish streamer and owner of the Kings League club Porcinos, says that what happened in El Clásico was his fault. He's referring to the controversy after Lamine Yamal said that Real Madrid "robs" during a talk with Ibai and other streamers, two days before the Liga match between Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid ended up dominating and winning the match 2-1, Lamine Yamal was mostly irrelevant in the game. After that, some players from Madrid, including captains Dani Carvajal and Thibaut Courtois, mocked Yamal, and a brawl erupted between players and staff members on both teams.

On Sunday night, Llanos recorded a short video titled "what happened in El Clásico is my fault", where he explains the context. Ibai participates in Kings League, a popular amateur football competition streamd live on Twitch, where he is the owner of one of the original clubs, Porcinos FC.

That weekend, Ibai's team was set to play against Lamine Yamal's team in Kings League, La Capital, on Sunday. Ibai asked Kings League to move their match to Friday, so that Lamine could be there and also score a penalty. Ibai also decided to host a conversation to hype the match, where they mostly talked about Kings League, but Ibai drawed similarities between the Porcinos-Capital match and El Clásico (given that Ibai is a Real Madrid supporter).

Ibai Llanos explains the mess between Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid

"The idea was simple: talk about the Kings League, get a little heated... The usual, just to have fun. The idea wasn't to talk about Madrid or Barça. Suddenly, Lamine, in a comparison with my team, says that Porcinos robs as much as Madrid. It became a huge mess", says Ibai. After the livestream, they tought it wasn't that bad: some people angry here and there, a viral video...

"The problem is that rumors are spreading that these statements by Lamine are reaching the Real Madrid dressing room. You think it may or may not be true. Of course, today it was confirmed that the Madrid locker room had heard this. Carvajal told him "you talk too much," Vinicius too, Courtois too.

This is because of what happened in the Kings League, and this happened because I had the brilliant idea of, hey, let's play another day and the game will be more fun. It's reached everywhere. I swear on my father, I just wanted to have a good time. Of course, he suddenly says the line about Madrid stealing too, and what seemed like nonsense turned into the police intervening in El Clásico. Last time I have an idea..."

