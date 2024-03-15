Ian McShane takes us through everything we need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2

HQ

If I had a nickel for every time an older, legendary British actor explain the lore of a Japanese video game franchise this year, I'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot but it is strange it happened twice.

Capcom's latest trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 is a lengthy one, but that time flies by when you're listening to the legendary voice of Ian McShane. The John Wick, Kung Fu Panda, and Deadwood actor takes us through the story, world, and enemies.

The story in Dragon's Dogma 2 sees us cursed by a dragon, which turns us into the Arisen. To get our heart back, we'll need the help of Pawns, just like in the original game. Unlike in the original, though, we now have a world that features two large countries, more enemy variety, Vocations, and more.

Check out the trailer below: