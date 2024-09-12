Ian McKellen says The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum could be two films

HQ

A few days ago we reported that Orlando Bloom and Ian McKellen had expressed great interest in returning to the Lord of The Rings universe, but that nothing has yet been confirmed regarding a potential return in the new film series currently in production. Andy Serkis is set to direct the first film, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and Peter Jackson will return as producer. The film is intended to be the start of a new series of films that will continue to explore the world of Lord of the Rings that so many have come to love.

In the past, information about the film and the planned film series has been very scarce, but now it seems that our dear wizard cannot hold back any longer. On the British talk show, This Morning, Ian McKellen has now leaked some information and reveals that there might be more than one film.

"Well, all I know is that they called me up and said these films were going to happen, that [they're] mainly going to be about Gollum, Andy Serkis who played Gollum is going to direct, and there will be a script arriving sometime in the new year [...] and then I'll judge whether I want to go back."

He continues:

"I'm told it's two films. I probably shouldn't be saying this [laughs]. But I haven't read the script, and I don't know when it is, and I don't even know where it will be filmed."

It remains to be seen if the statement is true, but probably not too many eyebrows would be raised if that turns out to be the case. So it seems that Peter Jackson has not given up on splitting stories despite the very lukewarm reception of the Hobbit films.

How do you feel about films being split up?