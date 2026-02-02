Ian McKellen lets slip part of his Magneto return in Avengers: Doomsday: "I did destroy New Jersey the other day"

HQ

We don't really know a whole lot of what to expect from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, as the anticipated action film is being kept well under wraps. What we do know is that it will reunite several former Marvel stars, including the X-Men gang that starred Ian McKellen as Magneto.

Talking about this famous role, McKellen mentioned in an interview with Jake's Takes how special effects have altered how he went about playing the famous mutant. In past films, in the early 2000s, there were a lot of physical effects that used cranes and created scenery, but more modern projects tend to use digital effects instead, something he let slip when briefly chatting about what is clearly Avengers: Doomsday.

At the end of an interesting discussion that you can see around 17 minutes through the interview below, McKellen rounds out with the following.

"I did destroy New Jersey the other day. Oops. I probably shouldn't have said that..."

So, clearly Magneto will have a very big presence in the coming film, perhaps his most destructive presence yet, beyond the epic Golden Gate Bridge scene in X-Men: The Last Stand.