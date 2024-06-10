Ian Mckellen is open to a potential return as Gandalf in The Hunt for Gollum

HQ

There are few roles more perfectly cast than Ian McKellen as Gandalf. With a new Lord of the Rings movie on the way, we are wondering who from the cast of the original films might be making a return, and it seems McKellen believes a cameo could be on the cards.

When asked if he would be open to a return as Gandalf the Grey, McKellen had the following response. "If I'm still alive," he told The Times. Quite a morbid response, but the actor is 85 now, and he also said in the same interview each time he gets a script he believes it could be his last.

So, whoever's making The Hunt for Gollum best get their act together so we can see our greatest live-action Gandalf one more time.