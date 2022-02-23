Ian McDiarmid not ruling out another run as Emperor Palpatine

HQ

Ian McDiarmid's efforts as Emperor Palpatine was one of the few highlights of The Rise of Skywalker. Despite a script that didn't make a whole lot of sense, McDiarmid once again gave life to one of the most horrible movie villains of all time. But as you probably know (spoiler alert), it didn't end well for the old Sith lord.

Hopefully, this will be the end of Darth Sidious going forward, but there are also plenty of shows currently under way that takes place before the event of the new Disney trilogy. One of the is Obi-Wan Kenobi which tells us the story of what happened to him after Order 66 between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. We already know that Darth Vader will be a part of this, so why not the Emperor as well?

McDiarmid seems to think this is plausible and teasingly says to Metro:

"I think I have to accept that, thanks to my ungrateful granddaughter [Rey Skywalker], my annihilation was finally final. [But] of course [Darth] Vader is back in the new [Obi-Wan Kenobi] television series, so I suppose it's not impossible that one day his mentor might be discovered once again skulking in the shadows."

Are you hoping that the Emperor will be back in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series when it premieres in May?

Thanks Star Wars News Net