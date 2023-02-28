Ian Fleming's 007 books now edited to avoid offending anyone

HQ

If you're black, Asian, female or possibly obese, you may have had trouble reading Ian Fleming's iconic James Bond books, as in the 50s and 60s he used expressions to describe ethnic groups, religions or body sizes that are considered offensive today. Which means, of course, in the modern day that these words and concepts have to be removed. Because no one in 2023 can think for themselves and realise that this was written 70 years ago, and that other things were "okay" to say and write then. But, the world has evolved, and we as humans today are offended by everything. And everyone. All the time.

Ian Fleming's 007 books have just been published, again, and they have been partially rewritten so as not to offend anyone. Fleming Publications writes this on their own site:

"A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set."

We also learned last week that even Roald Dahl's beloved children's books are now being rewritten to better fit what is considered "okay" or not. What do you think of these edits to old books?