Ian Bell on the Project Cars 3 flop: Codemasters ran over me

The talkative, marketing-savvy producer Ian Bell has directed the development of productions such as GTR 2, Project Cars and Need for Speed: Shift and now that he has put together a new team, with new funding and new staff - and intends to tow Simbin's old GTR legacy. Many of us are of course curious about what really happened to the absolutely record-breakingly horrible Project Cars 3. By this time, Codemasters had bought Slightly Mad Studios and the owner Bell had been told to take a big step back and not interfere with the development very much, since Codemasters with Project Cars 3 obviously wanted to try to reach a broader "casual" audience with a more easy-to-drive and arcade-friendly focus. Something that really didn't work. In a recent interview with Bell, he has now commented on this.

Ian Bell on the fiasco that is Project Cars 3:

"Project CARS 3 is the one game that I didn't directly input the minutia. Every game leading up to that I was directly involved in, and would drive the car constantly, feedback constantly. But during the Project CARS 3 development, I stepped back and, once we were taken over by Codemasters, I was advised to stop being involved in the micro details completely. I'm not sure that was an overall positive. Additionally, we didn't want to call it Project CARS 3 at all. I sat around the table with twenty other people at Codemasters and openly stated that we wanted to call it Project CARS: Sideways, giving the community an indication that we're going off in a different direction, to have sort of semi-open-world areas.

The idea was that we'd go in a Forza Horizon direction as compared to Forza Motorsport. I was overruled, and I was overruled because I was told that the investors were insisting that we called the game Project CARS 3 because that's what would sell. That decision was completely against my remit, completely against my advice, and something that I didn't agree with. So that's not a game I'm proud of. And that's not a get-out, either. I did my best to try to at least change the name. I did my best to try to position it such that it would be more of Forza Horizon as opposed to a Forza Motorsport. You know, we sometimes must accept these decisions because the investors are paying insane amounts of money to make these things happen."

