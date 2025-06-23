English
IAEA warns of major damage at Iran's Fordow nuclear site

United States bunker-busting bombs likely caused significant harm to underground facilities, but full impact remains unclear.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is talking about serious damage to Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment site following recent United States airstrikes using advanced bunker-busting weapons.

"At this time, no one is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow. Given the explosive payload utilised and the extremely vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred."

With inspections hindered, the extent of underground harm and the status of Iran's enriched uranium reserves remain uncertain. Iran has announced plans to take special protective actions for its nuclear materials, which the IAEA insists must be fully reported.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency speaks to press after SC meeting on situation with nuclear plant in Ukraine at UN Headquarters in New York on January 25, 2024 // Shutterstock

