IAEA confirms no new damage at major Iranian nuclear sites after strikes

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, reported on Monday no additional harm at Iran's key nuclear enrichment plants following recent airstrikes.

"There has been no additional damage at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant site since the Friday attack, which destroyed the above-ground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant," Grossi stated during a meeting of his agency's 35-member Board of Governors.

While some above-ground infrastructure was previously damaged, the underground sites remain largely intact, and inspections will continue as safety permits. The IAEA also reassured the global community of its commitment to monitoring Iran's nuclear activities.