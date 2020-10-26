"I would like to say that we haven't acquired ZeniMax," says Phil Spencer on Bethesda deal

You're watching Advertisements

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox recently revealed in an interview with us that Xbox hasn't quite acquired ZeniMax yet. Speaking broadly about the topic, and how the deal has come to the stage it has, Spencer led onto the details a little further.

"First of all, I would like to say that we haven't acquired ZeniMax," said Spencer. "We have announced our intention to acquire ZeniMax. It is going through regulatory approval and we don't see any issues there. We expect early in 2021 the deal will close."

Spencer went on further to clarify the matter: "I say that because I want people to know, I'm not sitting down with Todd Howard and Robert Altman and planning their future. Because I'm currently not allowed to do that, that would be illegal. Right now, that is not my job in regards to ZeniMax. My job is not to sit down and go through their portfolio and dictate what happens."

The Xbox boss later went on to talk about what he hopes the deal will accomplish saying; "In terms of what I want long term. I want those amazing studios to create the best games they ever created. That's when Todd and I sat down and had a discussion. We looked at each other in the eyes and we said, 'okay, what are we really gonna do here?' And he said, 'I wanna build the best games that I've ever built and I want the support of Microsoft to be able to do that.'"

We know Bethesda currently has Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI in the works, but what would you like to see this acquisition deliver?