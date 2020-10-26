"I think what is missing from our portfolio is casual content with a broad appeal," states Phil Spencer

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, we sat down with Xbox boss Phil Spencer to talk about all things Xbox related. During the interview, which you can find in full right here, we asked Spencer about the current state of Xbox Game Studios, and whether or not he thought there were some gaps in the portfolio.

"If we look at what people are playing on Xbox, what Game Pass subscribers are playing, I think what is missing from our portfolio is casual content with a broad appeal," said Spencer. "E-rated content (to use an ESRB rating) is not a strength for us. We obviously have Minecraft and we have some other franchises. But when I think about expanding the creative palette that our teams have, I think that is critically important."

Xbox Game Pass currently has over 100 titles for subscribers to get their hands-on, and whilst plenty do cater to younger fans, the majority of titles that Xbox's first-party studios produce is rather dwindling.

"Teams that can build new franchises, tell new stories, those are always sought after," stated Spencer. "Frankly, as Game Pass continues to grow, we need to continue to feed that subscription. With the growth that we are seeing, I expect we will constantly be in this mode of bringing more creators into the fold."

Which developers would you like to see Microsoft add to the Xbox Game Studios portfolio?