A lot has been said about John Davidson in the weeks since the BAFTA ceremony where the Scottish individual, known for being a campaigner and positive force in bringing transparency and awareness to Tourette's syndrome, made some unfortunate and unintentional remarks that stunned a global audience. Anyone who is familiar with how this syndrome afflicts those who have been diagnosed typically are rather accepting of the situation, but likewise there are others who find the situation to be inexcusable, and it's to those people that the drama flick I Swear, based on Davidson's life, should be at the top of their watchlist.

This movie is an emotional and provocative affair, an intimate and profound exploration into what this man went through at a time where Tourette's was far less well known and often regarded as a falsification, especially so in a region of the UK that would be less inclined to acceptance and change compared to multi-cultural and liberal cities, particularly in the 20th century.

We follow John as he begins to notice ticks and unprovoked outbursts, moments that see him disciplined by unaware teachers and even bullied by his peers at school, all the way through his young adult life where his stigmatised condition made it challenging to land a job or find a partner, and even saw him banged up in jail and attacked by assailants that took his outbursts to be insults. The first hour or so of this film is brutal and rather unforgiving, presenting a story that will have you stunned and make you think even more differently about Tourette's sufferers.

But there is a light in this otherwise dark tunnel and this comes from Dottie, a mental health nurse that luckily falls into John's life and helps him in ways that no one else could possibly offer. It's this relationship that begins to provide the comic relief and even the heart-warming feel-good factor that I Swear possesses, especially during the second half when the darkness fades and light and hope starts to shine through.

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The script and the dialogue in I Swear is truly fantastic, making for a tale that you won't want to look away from, even during its darker and more heart-breaking moments. And boy, there are a few. Similarly, a lot of what makes this film stand out comes from the performance of Robert Aramayo as John, where he provides a raw and incredibly effective portrayal of a Tourette's syndrome sufferer. It's by far the best performance of Aramayo's career, far exceeding his efforts in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as the younger Elrond. He's scene-stealing, captivating, and flawless, and proves here that he has what it takes to compete with the best actors around the world. Similarly, Maxine Peake stands out for her effort as Dottie, the ever-positive and kind counterpart that helps John through the tough times.

It's certainly not a big budget film nor one that looks to blow you away with flashy set pieces and scenes, but none of that means anything as most everything that I Swear does is incredibly high-quality and makes drama flicks with 10-times its budget look second-rate. It's a firm example that a great script, quality casting, strong direction, and excellent performers are all that is necessary to make a film that stands out and leaves an impression.

And it's on this point that I'll round off by simply saying that I Swear has been one of the most impactful and emotional films I've seen in a long while. This film will leave you speechless during its toughest times, smiling with glee at its most heart-warming moments, and with a lump in your throat the rest of the time. It's immensely effective and engaging entertainment and you absolutely should take the time to watch I Swear as you will not be disappointed.

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