'I Love You' emote for Sea of Thieves included with red Xbox controller

Pretty good Valentine's Day deal if you ask us.

If you are playing Sea of Thieves and need a new controller, may we suggest you go for the Pules Red one for Xbox Series S/X? As Rare now announces on Twitter, they are celebrating Valentines Day by giving you a 'I Love You' emote for Sea of Thieves bundled with this controller.

Rare writes that you will get the code sent to you after you buy the controller. This campaign seems like a pretty good fit for all romantic pirates out there, or what do you think?

