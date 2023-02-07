I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel in development

A reboot of the 90s slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer is in the works at Sony, and could feature the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt in their original roles.

This isn't the first time another movie has tried to recapture the success of the original I Know What You Did Last Summer. Two sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer were released, though neither hit the same heights as the first movie.

Considering Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt's characters are the only two to survive the first movie, there doesn't seem to be much chance of the original ensemble returning. However, it depends on how much of a reset Sony is going for here. If the company wished, it could just fully reimagine the first movie for the nostalgia effect.

Thanks, Deadline.