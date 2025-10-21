I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream gets definitive update from Nightdive Studios

The dystopian masterpiece I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream is one of gaming's most haunting experiences. A twisted, dark tale of rampant evil artificial intelligence, that for some ungodly reason still to this day is largely unknown to many. Lost in the grand noise of things. But hopefully this latest update from none other than Night Dive Studios will throw this 30 year old game back into the limelight. At least for a short while.

The Definitive Update as it is aptly named, just dropped out of nowhere and brings with it a whole host of excellent changes - as well as goodies. Among other things players can look forward to some serious quality of life changes with support for widescreen in various resolutions, cloud saves, achievements, modernized menus and a whole treasure trove of behind the scenes bonus material.

Best of all, the update is completely free to those of you who already own the game.

And even so, should you want to venture into the dark as a newcomer, you can grab it for the price of two large cups of coffee from Starbucks - around 8 euros.

Have you played I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream before? Or will you be checking it out now that the update is live?