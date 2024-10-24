I got far too wrapped up in Google's new homepage roguelite this morning

HQ

Out of all the places card-based roguelites can come out and grab you, I didn't expect one from the Google homepage to be such fun. If you head over to the Google homepage right now, you'll see a half-moon staring at you, which a strange wink etched into its face.

You see, this is the half-moon phase of October. I'm not really into my Lunar phases, so I can't really tell you what that means except that the moon will be half lit-up. Fun, right? It also leads into the lunar game Google has, where you'll place cards on a board which each indicate a phase of the moon.

Combine two cards of the same phase, you get a point. Combine two cards that together make a full moon, two points. You can also chain cards based on their Lunar phases to gain points equal to the amount of phases you chain together. Win three times, and you unlock a special, legendary card that you can use in later games. It's a fun way to spend a lunch break, and one that actually proved to be quite engaging. Eat your heart out Balatro. Well, not really, but you get the gist.

