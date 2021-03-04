Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar

I Expect You To Die 2 is coming to both PC and PlayStation VR

The anticipated sequel is set to build upon everything that makes the original great.

Schell Games' great I Expect You To Die quickly proved to be quite a success on both PlayStation VR and virtual reality headsets for PC, but the developers didn't outright confirm a sequel until last January. Even then, they wouldn't say anything about platforms, but that's not because it would be a surprise.

Because I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar is one of six PlayStation VR games detailed on the PlayStation Blog today, and it includes the confirmation that we'll get to play it on both PSVR and yet to be specified VR headsets on PC later this year.

We're also told the game will build upon all of the weird and fun puzzles that make the original great, something the extended announcement trailer definitely indicates.

