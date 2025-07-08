"I don't take this as a win": Jannik Sinner after Dimitrov's heartbreaking withdrawal from Wimbledon

HQ

Dramatic scenes took placein Wimbledon on Monday night. Grigor Dimitrov, currently World No. 21, was close to eliminating World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a sensational match, winning the first two sets 6-3, 7-5. Then, when the second set was 2-2, he fell to the ground, holding his right pectoral muscle. He had been injured, and was forced to withdraw.

Bad luck had already struck Sinner, as he had a fall at the beinning of the match and hit his elbow. Overpowered by the Bulgarian, Sinner was dangling from Wimbledon, but worse luck struck his opponent, who could not continue and was helped by Sinner to leave the court in tears. "I don't take this as a win at all", Sinner said, who reaches quarter-finals and willf face Ben Shelton.

"An incredible player, a good friend of mine also, we understand each other very well off the court too. Seeing him in this position, honestly, if there would be a chance that he could play the next round, he would deserve it", the Italian said.

This is now the fifth Grand Slam in a row where Dimitrov has been forced to withdraw, going from injury to injury (his last match prior to Wimbledon was a first round match at Roland Garros, where he suffered a leg injury).