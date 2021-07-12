"I don't see why we shouldn't do this", Space Punks' game director on bringing the title to mobile

A few days ago, the Polish game developer Flying Wild Hogs announced its latest title, the explosive action-RPG known as Space Punks. As part of that announcement, we had the chance to talk with Michael Kuk, the game director of Space Punks to get an inside look at what the game is and what we can expect from it when it launches as an Early Access title on the Epic Games Store on July 14.

We asked Kuk about whether Flying Wild Hogs has ever thought about bringing Space Punks to mobile in the future, as today it is only slated to be arriving on consoles in 2022. Kuk told us, "That would be awesome, but at some point I would love to have it, but it's really important not to forget that mobile players need to have the same experience when it comes to playing the game. That's the most important part for us. If that would be possible on our side, to deliver Space Punks on mobile and still have the same experience that would be awesome and I don't see why we shouldn't do this."

You can check out our full interview with Kuk below, where we chat about Space Punks, its characters what its free-to-play design means for the future and more.