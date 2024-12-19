"I can't believe he said that": NBA Commissioner's sarcastic response to Shaquille O'Neal criticism

HQ

Recently, we covered that a match between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks made NBA history as it has the largest ever tally of three pointers. In total, 48 triples between both teams, with a connection percentage slighlty above 50%.

Some view that as a feat in basketball, but others think the complete opposite: four-time champion Shaquille O'Neal recently said that the declining TV ratings are due to the sport getting "boring", because everybody is playing the same tactics: shooting from the line of three.

Referring to Stephen Curry, owning the all-time 3-pointers record (3,832), O'Neal said that "Curry had ruined basketball".

In that respect, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has responded, saying that he "respects his opinion", but disagrees, and said with irony: "There was so much diversity in Shaqi's game, I can't believe he said that", as reported by Deadline.

Silver suggested that O'Neal is not the most suitable to be saying all those things. "When Shaq played, it was the exact opposite", with critics complaining, 'There's not enough variation in your game - it's all about dunking'".

Silver also said that NBA had already moved back the 3-point line to make it more difficult. " We could do that again. I'm not saying that's on the table".

"This is a good opportunity this season as we're about to enter into three 11-year television deals to step back and study the game a bit", he added, referring to the new media deals with Disney-ESPN, NBCUniversal and Amazon Prime Video, after Warner Bros. Discovery -sued by NBA- surrender its rights. "No one would want to see every team play the same offense".