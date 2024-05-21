I Am Legend 2 director: "I'm obsessed with The Last of Us"

It's been almost 20 years since Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence adapted the acclaimed book I Am Legend into a film and although the main character Robert Neville dies at the end, he and Will Smith are now working on a sequel in which Robert has survived and aged over the past 17 years. He has also revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he is obsessed with the Naughty Dog's game series and the HBO TV series adaptation and that he draws inspiration from them.

"You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can't tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in.

"This movie will start a few decades later than the first. I'm obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the Earth reclaims the world, and there's something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don't know if they'll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless."

Are you looking forward to more I Am Legend?