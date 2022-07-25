I Am Groot trailer shows the floral toddler getting up to all kinds of trouble

HQ

While you may have missed it due to the massive amounts of Marvel announcements that were dropped over the past couple of days, as part of San Diego Comic Con Marvel Studios also showed off the first trailer for the Disney+ shorts series, I Am Groot.

Based on the Guardians of the Galaxy character, this series explores Groot's time as a toddler, and sees the adorable floral figure getting up to all kinds of trouble across the galaxy.

While you can check out the trailer for the series below, we're told in a blog post that when it does start streaming on August 10, that the series will be five episodes long and will see Groot (who is voiced by Vin Diesel even in this mini-series) meeting "new and unusual characters".