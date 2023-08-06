I Am Groot trailer reveals season 2 comes to Disney+ in September

The first season of I Am Groot was still a few weeks away when Disney revealed they had started working on five additional episodes, so it was only a question of how long we'd have to wait for season 2. Now we have our answer.

Today's poster and trailer reveals that I Am Groot returns for season 2 on Disney+ the 6th of September. The trailer makes it clear we can expect these five new shorts to have the same tone as the first ones, as our adventurous and curious friend continues to end up in trouble when he tries to just enjoy life.