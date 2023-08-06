Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
I Am Groot

I Am Groot trailer reveals season 2 comes to Disney+ in September

All 5 episodes will be available to stream at the same time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The first season of I Am Groot was still a few weeks away when Disney revealed they had started working on five additional episodes, so it was only a question of how long we'd have to wait for season 2. Now we have our answer.

Today's poster and trailer reveals that I Am Groot returns for season 2 on Disney+ the 6th of September. The trailer makes it clear we can expect these five new shorts to have the same tone as the first ones, as our adventurous and curious friend continues to end up in trouble when he tries to just enjoy life.

HQ
I Am Groot

Related texts

0
I Am Groot

I Am Groot
SERIES. Written by André Lamartine

I am Groot, I am Groot? I am Groot! I am Groot, I am Groot - I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot...



Loading next content