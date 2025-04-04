Hyundai's NEXO FCEV claims to offer 700 km on less than five minutes of charge

HQ

Love or hate electric vehicles, you can't deny that the technology behind the models is progressing at an astounding pace. What began as an inconvenient niche, with models offering limited range and incredibly long charging times, has now reached a pretty consistently excellent range and much more reasonable charging times. But now Hyundai is taking this a step further.

The car maker has revealed the NEXO FCEV, which is a midsize SUV that is built on the fuel cell electric vehicle platform (hence FCEV). This new technology is part of the next step forward in hydrogen mobility, and in performance terms this translates to a range of over 700 kilometres and a charging time to access this distance of only five-minutes.

The car is then bolstered with a bunch of design elements that target key areas and themes, like "top-tier safety", an appearance that "captures a unique charm that blends Korea's traditional beauty with a modern aesthetic", and an interior that combines 993 litres of luggage space with several infotainment elements as well.

In regards to performance, Hyundai promises a total power of 190 kW and a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 7.8 seconds. We're not told about price points nor the planned exact release date, but the car maker does note that it will be debuting the NEXO FCEV in "global markets later this year."

