Hyundai will present the Ioniq 6 N at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hyundai has affirmed that it will be present at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed event with a big unveiling that will focus on the Ioniq 6 N model. This car is regarded as a "high-performance electric sedan" and it's looking to "redefine the N driving experience" by offering up a model that is made for "high-speed stability through intensive aerodynamic development."

As for what this means in practice, Hyundai notes that the car has "flared fenders, a wider stance, lightweight wheels and a large wing spoiler" that will put an emphasis on aerodynamics, making it into an "everyday sports car" that can "deliver an exhilarating and intuitive driving experience."

We know that the reveal is set for Goodwood, as Hyundai's vice president and head of N Management Group, Joon Park, has stated: "Ioniq 6 N will once again disrupt the high-performance EV segment to deliver exciting driving experiences to our fans. We chose to debut the IONIQ 6 N at Goodwood Festival of Speed to be as close to our fans as possible."

Check out a teaser of the upcoming car below.

