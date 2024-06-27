Hyundai unveils an all-electric compact SUV called Inster

Hyundai is expanding its electric portfolio with a new compact SUV called the Inster. This vehicle is claimed to be suited and developed with urban environments and cities in mind, while at the same time still featuring a motor that kicks out 97 PS of power capable of seeing the car clock 355 km on one charge.
The Inster is said to be able to reach 140 km/h and complete 0-100 km/h in 11.7 seconds. It can be fast-charged from 10-80% in 30 mins, with regular charging expected to take around four hours. Plus, on top of having 280 litres of storage space, the car contains a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen.
The Inster will first make its debut in Korea this summer all before getting a wider rollout in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific some time afterwards. The specifications for the car and its exact price will be confirmed closer to debut.