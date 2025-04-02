Hyundai fully unveils the "gamerfied" Insteroid

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the announcement of Hyundai's Insteroid, a concept car model that features various aesthetics and elements that are inspired by video games and gaming culture. Now, that concept model has been presented in full, meaning we know more about it.

Regarded as a "sub-compact urban SUV", the Insteroid is built on the Inster platform and "takes the concept of sporty design and user experience to new heights." It features an extended and wider body, track-optimised wheels, a massive spoiler, diffusers, and wheel arch vents too, all to enhance aerodynamics and make it look like something from a Need for Speed game.

Inside the car is a roll cage, bucket seats, and a stripped-down layout with a specialised instrument cluster that is meant to reflect a "garage-built machine". It will offer a Drift Mode, has a Beat House sound system, a Message Grid for additional interactions, a Boost icon that "represents multiple unique personas, reinforcing the deep emotional connection between car and driver."

Speaking about the Insteroid, Hyundai's senior vice president and head of its Design Center, Simon Loasby, stated: "Insteroid is a celebration of pure fun - a journey where we explored new ways to ignite emotion and imagination in every detail. It's not just about how it looks, but also how it sounds and how it makes you feel. From its bold visual language to the immersive sound experience, it's a concept that invites everyone to dream a little louder and smile a little longer."

On top of being on display at the Seoul Mobility Show between April 3 and 13, the Insteroid will soon also be incorporated into Kartrider Rush+ as a powerful tool.