Hyundai could be the next manufacturer to phase out combustion-only drivetrains

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Some time ago Toyota decided, that selling combustion-only drivetrains across their mainstream models had to stop, and instead converted partially to only offering hybrid solutions, should the buyer not care for an EV.

It seems that this strategy has been so successful that Hyundai is considering following suit. Speaking to CarExpert (through Motor1), Hyundai Australia CEO Gavin Donaldson said it's becoming "inevitable" that the company will phase out conventional combustion powertrains in favour of hybrids across much of its line-up. He pointed to Toyota's success with models such as the Camry and RAV4, which are now sold exclusively with hybrid power.

'Would we consider making our mainstream cars more hybrid? I think that's inevitable. I think moving out of ICE into hybrid and EVs [electric vehicles] is inevitable.'

Unlike Toyota, Hyundai has so far offered buyers a broader mix of powertrains, including petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen, and fully electric models. However, the company says larger vehicles such as the Santa Fe, Sonata, and Palisade could eventually become hybrid-only, while smaller, more affordable models may continue to offer traditional combustion engines.

This comes as hybrid technology is being embraced to a much broader degree, even in markets where EVs have had a hard time penetrating.

Hyundai isn't abandoning EVs though, but the comments suggest the company sees hybrids as an important bridge during the industry's transition to full electrification.