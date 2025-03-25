Hyundai announces "gaming-inspired EV design fantasy"

HQ

Hyundai has announced a new limited concept car model that takes the car maker's Inster sub-compact electric vehicle platform and gives it a tweak and update that is massively inspired by video games and racing games.

The concept is known as the Insteroid, and it's described by Hyundai as "a playful interpretation of a 'dream car' designed to make you smile." As per what this means, we're told that it has fun details that reflect the gaming world, including its control buttons, instrument cluster, and even its braking system.

Hyundai goes a little further to comment on this idea, noting that the car has "racing game-inspired styling, featuring wheel arch air vents, 21-inch wheels, and a prominent rear spoiler and diffuser. Signature Pixel LEDs add to its look."

We only currently have a few teaser images of the Insteroid, as the full reveal is set for sometime in early April. Still, check them out below for what looks to be quite an exciting car concept.

