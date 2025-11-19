Hytale rises from the dead: Riot gives sandbox game back to its creator

HQ

While it might have been dismissed as a Minecraft clone by some, a lot of players were excited for Hypixel Studios' Hytale when it was first revealed in 2015. After that reveal, Riot Games got involved in the project, and we didn't hear anything for some time.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Hytale was cancelled, and it seemed we'd never get it. However, we really should never say never in this industry, as the game has since been returned to the hands of Hypixel founder Simon Collins-Laflamme.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have acquired Hytale from Riot Games. While it didn't make sense for them to continue developing it in its existing form, they ultimately wanted what's best for players, and that's for us to eventually play a revised version of the game. We are grateful to Riot Games for making this possible," reads a statement from Collins-Laflamme. He says that already Hypixel has rehired over 30 developers to bring Hytale back to life.

Already, we're seeing the fruits of their labour, as Hytale has unveiled a 16-minute gameplay trailer showing off new gameplay from the latest chapter of the game's revival. Drawing in hundreds of thousands of views in the hours since it premiered on YouTube, the gameplay trailer shows just how much interest people have now that Hytale appears to be back.