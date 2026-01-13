Hytale pre-purchase demand has been so high that the next two years of development are funded

HQ

It's not very often games that have experienced the kinds of development hurdles and setbacks that Hytale has gone through actually make their arrival and land in the hands of fans. But credit to the team at Hypixel, even after losing Riot Games' publishing support, they didn't give up on the project and now it is coming to fruition.

The long-awaited Early Access version of the Minecraft challenger launches today, and following fans being able to show their support since early December by pre-purchasing the game, Hypixel founder Simon Collins-Laflamme has now taken to social media to reveal that interest has been so high during this period that game now has funding secured for the next two years.

"Pleased to announce that we have officially secured the next two years of development costs through pre-purchases. Combined with my personal commitment of ten years, we are looking very strong for the future".

The big question now is whether Hypixel will be able to retain and continue to engage its audience to ensure that the interest and support continues flowing in for the next two plus years of production. What we do know is that Hypixel isn't a small studio at all, as Collins-Laflamme also notes that the development team currently spans 50+ individuals.

Will you be checking out Hytale later today?