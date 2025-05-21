Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will run at higher frame rates on the Nintendo Switch 2

When the big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct happened in April, one of the biggest and few actually new reveals revolved around Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, the next chapter in the musuo series that also serves as a bit of a narrative stop-gap between The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

The game will be launching as a Switch 2 exclusive on an undetermined date in the winter, meaning either late 2025 or early 2026, and with that being the case, as part of the Creator's Voice series, a new video exploring the title has been shared.

In this video, we get a few bits of information about the game, including that it will be serving up more enemies than was possible beforehand, as well as the ability to combine items and even to team up with allies. This will result in mega 1 vs. 1,000 battles that should run smoother than ever on the Switch 2.

In the video, it's specifically mentioned that the game needed the Switch 2 to be able to run at higher frame rates and thus deliver smoother gameplay than what was present beforehand. The question of how much higher the frame rates will be has yet to be announced, but considering the lows that the original and Age of Calamity often hit, the bar isn't particularly high.

For more on Age of Imprisonment, check out the Creator's Voice video below.