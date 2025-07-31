Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment shows off more gameplay, still no firm launch date

HQ

When Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment was revealed earlier this year, it was regarded as one of the 2025 launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2, as even though it didn't have a firm date, it was said to be launching in winter 2025. Now, it's unclear this will be the case.

We say this because at the Nintendo Partner Direct that recently concluded, we got to see another look at the upcoming musuo title, albeit without learning any further about when it will be arriving.

We do know that the game will be coming in the winter as planned, but now the launch window reference suspiciously doesn't have 2025 anywhere near it, suggesting it may now be an early 2026 debut.

Whatever ends up happening, the key two things to note is that there is more gameplay to gawk at, and that we still have no clue when launch will be. Check out the latest trailer below.