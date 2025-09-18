Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment shown in new trailer

HQ

It was as recently as last week's Nintendo Direct that Nintendo showcased its upcoming title Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, confirming that it will be released for Switch 2 on November 6. They are already ready to reveal more about the adventure and have therefore dropped a new trailer.

The video contains a lot of clips from the battlefields, and at the end it is revealed that anyone who has a save file from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on their Switch 2 (you must have transferred the save file) will be rewarded with High Guard's Claymore, and if you have a save file on your console from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can look forward to High Guard's Sword. In addition, an Amiibo logo flashes by, hinting at support for these figurines.

Check out the trailer below.