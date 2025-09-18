Gamereactor

news
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment shown in new trailer

We're actually only one and a half month away from the release of the sequel to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

HQ

It was as recently as last week's Nintendo Direct that Nintendo showcased its upcoming title Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, confirming that it will be released for Switch 2 on November 6. They are already ready to reveal more about the adventure and have therefore dropped a new trailer.

The video contains a lot of clips from the battlefields, and at the end it is revealed that anyone who has a save file from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on their Switch 2 (you must have transferred the save file) will be rewarded with High Guard's Claymore, and if you have a save file on your console from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can look forward to High Guard's Sword. In addition, an Amiibo logo flashes by, hinting at support for these figurines.

Check out the trailer below.

HQ
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

