Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment sets release date on Nintendo Switch 2 this year

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment finally has a set release date. Announced in September's Nintendo Direct, the action game from Koei Tecmo launches on November 6, 2026, exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

A new trailer was show, showing new characters like Korog, and weapons inspired by the artifacts from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Like Age of Calamity, the game will be a sort of prequel to Tears of the Kingdom, as it takes place in the past, where Princess Zelda is sent. That means Link will not appear... that we know of, at least. Expect plenty of fan service and non-stop action, smoother than ever thanks to Switch 2 power.

As a new feature, there will be split-screen multiplayer, and with Game Share you can play online with users on Nintendo Switch. Are you excited for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment?