Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is about the same size as both predecessors combined

There is now only one week left until the premiere of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, exclusively for Switch 2. Since it is indeed exclusive, the developer AAA Games Studio (a team at Koei Tecmo) has been able to go all out - and this is as expected reflected in the file size.

Twisted Voxel has noted that the game's size is now listed on Nintendo's eShop, and thanks to this, we know that it weighs in at a whopping 42.7 gigabytes. That's about twice as much as both of its predecessors, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, combined...

If you buy the game physically, it will be stored on the cartridge (Nintendo themselves seems to have opted out of so-called Game Key Cards), but if you're going to download it, it might be a good idea to check if you need to clear some space.