Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity recieves gameplay presentation and new trailer

You're watching Advertisements

As promised, Koei Tecmo used Tokyo Game Show 2020 to show us more gameplay and a new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. During the live demonstration, an early level was played that introduces us to Link's skill repertoire and movement options. Overall, the technical presentation of this early game version was very promising. Although soldiers and enemy troops sometimes can be seen inactive or spawning out of nowhere, the action seemed very fluid on the Switch.

After showing Link's gadgets that many will know from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the developers switched to the young fighter Impa, who is also a playable character in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. She uses powerful ninja skills in combat, summons spirits and attacks with lightning-fast sword blows. You can get more impressions of her character and the other major champions of the game in the new TGS trailer. The complete musou adventure will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 20.