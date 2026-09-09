Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Definitive Edition in February

During the Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed another Hyrule Warriors game is about to get a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 edition. Joining the exclusive title of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, the Switch 1 original of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is soon set to receive a dedicated Definitive Edition for the Switch 2, with this arriving in early 2027.

As for how this enhanced version of the game will stack up compared to the base project, we're told it'll offer 60 fps gameplay, will include all of the DLC content, will offer a tougher difficulty mode, and likewise if you own the Switch 1 original, you'll be able to acquire this Definitive Edition at a discount.

Looking at the firm launch date, we're told Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - Definitive Edition will be debuting on Switch 2 on February 25.

Will you be snagging a copy for more intense Hyrulian musuo action?