Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is already the most sold Musou-game ever

An excellent Musou-game based on Zelda for the world's currently best selling console has quite unsurprisingly turned out to be really popular. The Japanese video game media Famitsu has just revealed that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity now has passed over three million sold games worldwide (digital copies included).

This is of course is mighty impressive considering it launched only four days ago - which is enough to make it the best selling Musou-game of all time, according to the developer Tecmo Koei. Quite impressive when you think about it, and we expect these number to grow a lot during Xmas this year, so we would not be surprised to see it end up north of ten million sold games within a few months time.