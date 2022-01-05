Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has sold 4 million units in total

HQ

About a year ago, in a report we mentioned that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity had shipped more than 3.5 million copies. Even though not very fast, but this hack-and-slash action game is still moving forward by its own pace when it comes to the sales.

Via a post on Twitter, Koei Tecmo announced that the total sales combining digital copies and physical shipments of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has reached 4 million units. The title was initially released back in November 2020, and according to our guy David Caballero, he did think it has a "gameplay loop that will keep you playing for more than 50 hours, and as such, it becomes the best possible pastime until Breath of the Wild 2".

Check the full review here.