Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has shipped more than 3.5M copies

Launching back in November last year, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a Musou game mixing the world and characters from Legend of Zelda series with the gameplay from Dynasty Warriors series and it was quite well-received. With over 3 million copies sold just 4 days since its release, this has made it the best-selling Musou game already.

Now, according to Koei Tecmo's latest financial report, it was revealed that as of the end of December, the game has shipped 3.5 million units worldwide. Compared to its initial launch period, the sales have slowed down, but the figure is still very impressive.

Thanks, nintendolife