Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has shipped more than 3.5M copies

It even became the best-selling Musuo game back a few days after launch.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Launching back in November last year, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a Musou game mixing the world and characters from Legend of Zelda series with the gameplay from Dynasty Warriors series and it was quite well-received. With over 3 million copies sold just 4 days since its release, this has made it the best-selling Musou game already.

Now, according to Koei Tecmo's latest financial report, it was revealed that as of the end of December, the game has shipped 3.5 million units worldwide. Compared to its initial launch period, the sales have slowed down, but the figure is still very impressive.

If you'd like to know more about Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, check our review here.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Thanks, nintendolife

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy