Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass to brings DLC later this week and in November

The Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 just concluded and after a 40-minute show, we had a section dedicated to The Legend of Zelda to celebrate the IP's 35th anniversary. Nintendo talked about the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass and what will be coming over Wave 1 and Wave 2, each planned for this Friday, June 18, and November, respectively.
The expansion pass costs $19.99 and can be purchased now, in fact if you do look to grab the DLC today, you will even get access to two items; Link's Costume: Prototype Ancient Gear; and Link's Weapon: Prototype Ancient Sword.