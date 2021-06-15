Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass to brings DLC later this week and in November

The Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 just concluded and after a 40-minute show, we had a section dedicated to The Legend of Zelda to celebrate the IP's 35th anniversary. Nintendo talked about the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass and what will be coming over Wave 1 and Wave 2, each planned for this Friday, June 18, and November, respectively.

Wave 1 - Pulse of the Ancients will offer:



New playable character: Battle Tested Guardian



New weapon types: Flail for Link, Master Cycle for Zelda



Apocalyptic difficulty



New Challenges: In the Royal Ancient Lab



New Challenging enemies: Higher Ranking Wizzrobes, Giant ChuChu, and more



Wave 2 - Guardian of Remembrance will offer:



New character: Vignettes



New Stages



Expanded Roster



New battle skills for existing characters



The expansion pass costs $19.99 and can be purchased now, in fact if you do look to grab the DLC today, you will even get access to two items; Link's Costume: Prototype Ancient Gear; and Link's Weapon: Prototype Ancient Sword.