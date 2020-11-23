English
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity enters the UK Charts in 6th

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has also made its way to the top spot.

This week may not have seen as many new entries with the launch of next-gen consoles now behind us, but there still have been a few shake ups in the UK Charts. The most notable entry this week is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which debuted in 6th place. As reported by gamesindustry.biz, the title has proved to be a huge success, as it has sold 324% more than the previous Hyrule Warriors title.

The other new entry within this week's chart is Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle, which is a DLC package that introduces three new Batman villains to the battle royale shooter. This shows how much of a juggernaut Fortnite still continues to be, as it has managed to outsell what is arguably Nintendo's biggest release for the latter part of 2020.

Elsewhere in the chart, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has climbed its way to the top with last week's leader Assassins Creed Valhalla tumbling to 4th place. Also, Demon's Souls, which entered the chart in sixth place last week, has fallen out of the top ten completely.

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  2. FIFA 21

  3. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  4. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  5. Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle

  6. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

  7. Watch Dogs: Legion

  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  10. Minecraft (Switch)

