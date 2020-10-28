English
Follow us
news
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo version, mentioned on the eShop

Following a leak from Nintendo Korea, the Switch title is looking like it might receive a demo soon.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

"Demo totalmente nueva. ¡Descárgala gratis!" is what you can read under the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity icon on the Spanish Nintendo Switch eShop. In Spanish, it means "totally new demo, download it for free!"

Nintendo has not announced a demo version of the upcoming musou game, but it seems all but confirmed right now. Following a leak from Nintendo Korea, Revogamers captured that small line from the official store. By clicking on it you are not sent to a page with a link to download the demo, though, just to the regular game page to pre-order it.

We may have to wait a little bit longer before Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo version is available. The Team Ninja developed game is coming out on November 20.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy