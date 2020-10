Give gamers the tools and wonderful things will happen. This is just as true as ever, and the latest proof of this comes from last month's Tony Hawk comeback. It is the YouTuber Scramblez who has recreated the stage Hyrule Temple from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the PC version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. You should totally check it out on the link above as it is quite impressive.