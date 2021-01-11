HyperX unveils several new gaming products at CES 2021

You're watching Advertisements

HyperX has just revealed several new gaming products for this year's Consumer Electronics Show. These new peripherals are all launching within 2021 and are available to check out now on the revered company's website.

The new products include the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, the manufacturer's first 60 percent keyboard, and the HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox, a charging device compatible with the new Xbox Series S/X.

Paul Leaman, Vice President of HyperX EMEA, said: "HyperX's new product line-up reflects our ongoing commitment to the ever-growing gaming community to deliver best in class products for whenever or however one plays."

