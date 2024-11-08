HyperX QuadCast 2

After far too long, it finally seems like more and more manufacturers are starting to realise that RGB alone does not make a good microphone. Yes, it may be a bit of an exaggeration, but I'm shocked that it has taken this long to get major manufacturers to move to 24-bit recording. Thankfully, the latest microphone from HyperX has as standard three 14mm electret condenser capsule modules, and as a condenser microphone it works really well.

Known as the QuadCast 2, this is also aimed at streamers and gamers again, so you still get the brightness and a distinctive red/black colour combination. If, like me, you find it a bit much, there's also a more subdued black version. There are four recording modes to choose from, a headphone jack, a mute function, and, perhaps best of all, it comes with a shock mount so it can't get much more plug 'n' play. My only criticism is that the glue on the packaging is a little too strong, leaving paper/glue residue on the microphone holder when you unpack it. The fact that you can control the microphone entirely via physical buttons is one of the most important things in my book, so it gets extra points here.

A fun detail is that the shock mount is detachable. It can simply be unscrewed and mounted on a boom arm or a real mic stand. There's even a small adapter included if you've run out of USB-C ports, and the USB cable is braided and of much better quality than I expected. Setup-wise, it runs standard 24-bit right out of the box, and you don't have to ask Windows to change anything, despite Windows having a reputation for making the worst default settings imaginable.

This is an ad:

The primary function of the RGB light is, in true radio style, to give a clear visual indication of whether it's switched on or not, and it's muted by a pressure-sensitive sensor on top. This is also where you can see which recording pattern is selected, with this switched by holding the volume button for five seconds and then releasing it for another five seconds. It would have been nice if there was a manual available online instead of having to rip open the packaging to realise I'd already taken it out, just to figure out all of these niche systems.

Speaking of radio, this is a good indicator of the sound quality: round and rich with no sharp S, T or P sounds. The sound is reminiscent of radio from the good old days, and it's perhaps the first time I've heard something that delivers real quality reproduction from a dedicated gaming product. I'd even go so far as to say that I'm actually strongly considering getting one for my own private setup permanently - even though the price ranges from £120-£130 depending on the retailer. If you can live with the design and lighting effects, you should hurry up and buy one before the competition beats you to it.